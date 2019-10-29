(@imziishan)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The opposition part of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) would like to give more administrative powers to the regional authorities, but sees Syria as a territoriality unified country, Hadi Bahra, co-chairman of the committee representing the opposition, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We see Syria united at the territorial level and at people level. We represent one country, and we don't see it divided or separated," Bahra said, when asked if the opposition's scenarios for the future constitution envisaged any autonomy for the Kurds.

"But we see more power given in the decision-making of the state, that the sides and the centers within the country need to have their say in the development plans, in managing their own local communities. This is on the administrative level � we should increase the local decision-making power about roads, health services, education and so on. But on the administrative level [only]," he continued.

"On the political level, on foreign policy, on monetary policies, on defense etc. � this has to be more centralized. Our vision for future is that all municipalities or governors would have a higher say in putting the development plan and management of the local officials," Bahra specified.

He noted that there were Kurdish representatives in both the opposition and the governmental SCC delegations.

The 150-member SCC with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society will be launched on Wednesday. It has a smaller committee to it consisting of 45 people � 15 from each of the three represented groups � that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them. The committee will be chaired by Bahra, former president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition, representing the opposition, and lawmaker Ahmad Kuzbari, representing the government.