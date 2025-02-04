Open Menu

Syria's Sharaa Says Elections Could Take Up To Five Years

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Syria's Sharaa says elections could take up to five years

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa said Monday organising elections could take up to five years, the week after he was appointed interim president and less than two months after ousting Bashar al-Assad.

"My estimate is that the period of time will be approximately between four and five years until the elections," Sharaa said in a pre-recorded interview broadcast on a private Syrian television channel.

In late December, he told Al Arabiya tv the election process could take four years.

The infrastructure for the vote "needs to be re-established, and this takes time", Sharaa added on Monday.

He also promised "a law regulating political parties", adding that Syria would be "a republic with a parliament and an executive government".

Military commanders last Wednesday appointed Sharaa interim president, after Islamist-led rebel forces toppled Assad on December 8, ending more than five decades of the family's iron-fisted rule.

Sharaa's appointment has been welcomed by key regional players Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Sharaa was also tasked with forming an interim legislature and the Assad-era parliament was dissolved, along with the Baath party which ruled Syria for decades.

Syria's constitution was also repealed, and the Assad-era army and security forces were dissolved, as were armed groups including Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

A transitional government has been installed to steer Syria until March 1.

bur-tgg/lg/srm

Recent Stories

UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi

UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival

31 minutes ago
 Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January

Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January

36 minutes ago
 FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boa ..

FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy

36 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 ch ..

Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one

36 minutes ago
 UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord

UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord

36 minutes ago
BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doin ..

BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doing business: Kakar

49 minutes ago
 Nosherwani stresses for implementation of precauti ..

Nosherwani stresses for implementation of precautionary measures in mines

49 minutes ago
 Germany's Merz tells party to 'stay course' after ..

Germany's Merz tells party to 'stay course' after protests against far-right vot ..

49 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive begins in ICT, over 460,000 child ..

Anti-polio drive begins in ICT, over 460,000 children to get vaccinated

49 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament President commends UAE’s efforts ..

Arab Parliament President commends UAE’s efforts in promoting human fraternity

1 hour ago
 Nasir Javed Rana transfers as District, Sessions J ..

Nasir Javed Rana transfers as District, Sessions Judge

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World