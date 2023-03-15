UrduPoint.com

Syria's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity Priority For Russia - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Syria's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity Priority for Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Assad will discuss the Syrian-Turkish relations, while the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria is a priority for Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, the Syrian leader arrived in Moscow.

"First of all, Russian-Syrian relations are at the forefront here, this is interaction during the post-war reconstruction of the Syrian Arab Republic, this is the continuation of the Syrian settlement in general, including all aspects, with an emphasis on the absolute priority of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria," Peskov told a briefing.

During the working breakfast of the two presidents "of course, the topic of Syrian-Turkish relations will be touched upon," the spokesman added.

