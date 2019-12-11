UrduPoint.com
Syria's Strategic M4 Highway Between Al-Hasakah, Aleppo Reopens To Traffic - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:24 PM

Syria's strategically important M4 highway, which connects the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Aleppo, has been reopened to vehicle traffic, official broadcaster Syria TV reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Syria's strategically important M4 highway, which connects the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Aleppo, has been reopened to vehicle traffic, official broadcaster Syria tv reported on Wednesday.

The highway currently serves as the border between the Turkish and Syrian militaries in the area. It was reopened after the completion of the deployment of Syria's military units.

Last week, commanders of the Russian and Turkish forces in Syria took a joint trip along the M4 from Ain Issa to Tall Tamr to consolidate agreements reached as part of a Russian-Turkish memorandum of understanding signed on October 22.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish units. Two weeks later, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.

