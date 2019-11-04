UrduPoint.com
Syria's Tartus To Create Special Economic Zone For Re-Exporting Russian Grain - Governor

Governor of the Syrian province of Tartus Safwan Abu Saadi told reporters on Monday that he had discussed with the authorities of the Crimean city of Sevastopol issues related to creating a special economic zone in the port of Tartus for re-exporting Russian grain

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Governor of the Syrian province of Tartus Safwan Abu Saadi told reporters on Monday that he had discussed with the authorities of the Crimean city of Sevastopol issues related to creating a special economic zone in the port of Tartus for re-exporting Russian grain.

"We have already discussed with my counterpart [Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev] the prospect for creating a special economic zone in the port of Tartus, which will allow us to ease the [trade] processes," the governor of Tartus said.

From Saadi's point of view, grain is the most suitable Russian good for further re-exports.

"Tartus may become a center of distributing and re-exporting grain both in Syria and neighboring countries," the governor added.

Razvozhayev stressed that the economic relations between Sevastopol and Tartus would actively develop after the launch of railway traffic on the Crimean Bridge, which connects the peninsula with mainland Russia.

He added that Sevastopol and Tartus were boosting humanitarian cooperation.

