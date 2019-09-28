UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The preservation of Syria's territorial integrity will be the main criterion for the actions of the United States and Turkey east of the Euphrates River, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We will not just keep in mind the confirmation of [Syria's] territorial integrity by the Americans and the Turks, but we will use it as a criterion for evaluating all the actions taking place east of the Euphrates," Lavrov said at a UN briefing.

The Kurdish issue in Syria should be resolved within the framework of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, Lavrov stressed.

"The Kurdish issue must be resolved within the framework of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria. We believe that this should be negotiated, but again with the participation of the Syrian leadership," he said.

He noted that governing bodies were being actively created with the participation of the United States east of the Euphrates, including to the detriment of Arab tribes.