Syria's two main airports are still shut a month after simultaneous Israeli strikes put them out of service -- the longest such closure since the Syrian conflict began, a war monitor said Wednesday

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Syria's two main airports are still shut a month after simultaneous Israeli strikes put them out of service -- the longest such closure since the Syrian conflict began, a war monitor said Wednesday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported two Israeli strikes near the capital Damascus on Wednesday, targeting Lebanon's Hezbollah group, a Damascus ally.

Flights to and from Damascus and Aleppo airports have been suspended since the October 22 strikes damaged the runways.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Observatory, said both airports "are closed" despite the completion of repairs.