DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Syria's upcoming legislative elections, scheduled for Sunday, will take place in a much better climate than previous elections since much of the country's territory has returned under the government's control, Syrian Justice Minister Hisham al-Shaar told Sputnik.

Elections to the Syrian People's Council took place in 2012 and 2016, as well as a constitutional referendum and a presidential election. Large swathes of the country's north and east were beyond Damascus' control during those elections. Despite this, al-Shaar believes it a success that the elections were held on time and under the constitution.

"Despite the harsh terrorist conditions that the country went through at that time, and many areas were out of state control, two constitutional elections and two People's Council elections were held in their specified time and successfully," al-Shaar said.

The justice minister said that the current elections will take place in a much better setting than any of those that have taken place during the Syrian Civil War.

"The current legislative elections enjoy a better climate, especially after the Syrian Arab Army restored stability and safety to large areas of the Syrian geography," the minister said.

He went on to say that all preparations have been made in coordination with all relevant ministries and local authorities.

Al-Shaar underscored the independent Supreme Judicial Committee for Elections, an institution which he headed in the past, will oversee the elections, guaranteeing integrity and transparency.

The election was initially scheduled to take place on April 13 but was postponed due to pandemic fears. Syrians will head to the polls on July 19 to elect 250 lawmakers for the country's unicameral parliament.