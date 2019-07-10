UrduPoint.com
Syriza Lawmaker Blames Greek General Election Loss On Prespa Agreement, Austerity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:37 PM

Syriza Lawmaker Blames Greek General Election Loss on Prespa Agreement, Austerity

The Prespa agreement, under which Macedonia was renamed to North Macedonia, and austerity measures introduced by Greece's former ruling Syriza party were the reason why the party lost the recent Greek general election, Stelios Kouloglou, a European Parliament member from the Syriza party, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The Prespa agreement, under which Macedonia was renamed to North Macedonia, and austerity measures introduced by Greece's former ruling Syriza party were the reason why the party lost the recent Greek general election, Stelios Kouloglou, a European Parliament member from the Syriza party, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

In Sunday's election, the Syriza party was defeated by the conservative New Democracy party, headed by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which gained around 40 percent of the vote.

"Syriza has been defeated for two main reasons in my view. First, because of the austerity that has been imposed by the European Union with the third memorandum. Even though the government has tried to apply it more flexibly, it was not enough. The second reason is the Prespa Agreement," Kouloglou said.

He pointed out that the Prespa agreement had been widely criticized in Greece.

"We were called traitors even though everyone knows very well that this was the best deal that the government could sign. Mitsotakis took advantage of the feeling of the people, he played the card of the extreme right," the lawmaker said.

The Prespa deal was signed by the two countries in June 2018. Despite being criticized by both sides, the agreement was ratified by their parliaments.

The dispute that the deal resolved revolved around the fact that Greece had its own region called Macedonia. It was because of this that Athens opposed the use of the name by Skopje. The name issue was the main obstacle preventing Skopje from pursuing membership in the European Union and NATO.

