System Allowing Drones to Use Russian Airspace to Be Launched in September - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) A system authorizing the launching of drones on the territory of Russia, an action which was banned after an attack on the Kremlin in May, will start operating in September, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said on Thursday.

"To implement this task, by September 1, 2023, changes will be made to the federal rules on the use of airspace," the agency said in a statement on the implementation of the system, adding that the service will be provided free of charge.

The agency noted that the digital system for submitting flight plans would make it possible to determine, taking into account limitations, the possibility of launching a drone, as well as receive up-to-date aeronautical information and inform the relevant authorities about the start and end of the use of the drones.

In addition, a digital platform has been created to register unmanned aerial vehicles weighing from 0.15 to 30 kilograms (from 0.33 to 66.1 Pounds), the statement read, adding that currently, more than 82,000 such drones have already been registered in the country.

In May, Moscow closed its airspace to private drones indefinitely after two drones attempted to strike the Russian presidential residence in the Kremlin. Russia accused the Ukrainian government of being behind the attack, while Kiev denied this. Over 50 of Russia's 89 regions also banned the launch of drones following the attack.