System Of QR Codes For Visiting Restaurants In Moscow To Be Canceled Since July 19 - Mayor

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

System of QR Codes For Visiting Restaurants in Moscow to Be Canceled Since July 19 - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) A system of QR codes for visiting cafes and restaurants in Moscow will be canceled starting from Monday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

"In connection with the improvement of the situation and the good dynamics of vaccination, we have made a number of serious decisions .

.. starting from July 19, we are canceling mandatory QR codes in public catering," Sobyanin said at a government's meeting on COVID-19 response, adding that QR code system has fulfilled its tasks.

The Moscow region also decided to cancel the mandatory QR code system starting from Monday.

