'Systematic Crackdown' Ongoing In Belarus: UN Rights Chief

Fri 26th February 2021

The UN rights chief on Thursday accused Belarus of systematically repressing protests, and called for independent investigations into widespread torture allegations, in comments slammed by Minsk as "highly subjective"

Michelle Bachelet presented a damning report on Belarus to the UN Human Rights Council, warning that the crisis-wracked country's "unprecedented" human rights situation was deteriorating.

Michelle Bachelet presented a damning report on Belarus to the UN Human Rights Council, warning that the crisis-wracked country's "unprecedented" human rights situation was deteriorating.

"The government's systematic crackdown against protesters continues," she said.

"I am worried by increased targeting of journalists and human rights defenders both institutionally and individually." Last week, two journalists were sentenced to two years in prison for filming a protest last year, while a journalist and a doctor were put on trial accused of disclosing the medical records of a protester who died in detention.

Bachelet also said that "large-scale searches of human rights defenders, journalists, and organisations... were conducted, reportedly in connection with criminal investigations for 'mass disorder'." As of February 9, she said, 246 people had been sentenced to prison terms on allegedly politically-motivated charges.

- 'Atmosphere of fear' - Belarus was gripped by months of unprecedented anti-government demonstrations that erupted after a disputed presidential election last August which saw Alexander Lukashenko claim a sixth term in office.

His opponents say the polls were rigged and that political novice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who ran in place of her jailed husband, was the true winner.

Belarusian security forces unleashed a harsh crackdown against the protests, detaining demonstrators and pushing opposition leaders into exile.

Bachelet said her report, which covered the period from last May to December 20, confirmed "numerous and widespread violations".

She pointed to "mass arbitrary arrests and detentions", as well as hundreds of allegations of torture, plus the intimidation and harassment of journalists, activists and opposition members.

"All these violations, committed with impunity, created an atmosphere of fear," Bachelet said.

She pointed out that, as far as her office could tell, "not one of the hundreds of complaints for acts of torture and ill-treatment.

.. had led to the opening of a criminal case, prior to our cut-off date of December 20." And since then, the situation in the country had worsened further.

Bachelet voiced particular concern that "legislative amendments currently in preparation reportedly enable harsher punishments for participation in peaceful demonstrations." Her report urges Belarus to undertake significant legal reform to ensure fair trials, due process and the independence of the judiciary.

"It is essential for the future of the country that respect for human rights, and the broadest possible civic space, be established," Bachelet insisted.

She demanded that all those detained for peacefully protesting be released, and called for "an immediate end to the policy of harassment and intimidation of civil society and media workers." Bachelet also urged "thorough, effective, credible and transparent investigations" into all alleged violations.

- 'Detached from reality' - Belarusian ambassador Yuri Ambrazevich slammed the report as "highly subjective and simplistic".

"The government of Belarus does not consider this report as deserving of our attention," he told the council via video-link, complaining that Bachelet's recommendations to the country were "detached from reality." Several countries came to Belarus's defence, with Russian ambassador Gennady Gatilov criticising the "one-sided" report and decrying the "extreme politicisation" behind the focus on Belarus.

But most diplomats who took the virtual floor Thursday echoed Bachelet's concerns.

Speaking on behalf of 42 mainly European countries, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod decried "systematic oppression and persecution" of peaceful protesters and demanded that all "reported cases of torture must be investigated and perpetrators must be brought to account."EU ambassador Thomas Wagner meanwhile said the bloc plans to table a resolution during the council's ongoing session to ensure "continued international scrutiny of the human rights violations in Belarus and to ensure accountability."

More Stories From World

