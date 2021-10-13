Systemic Flaws Led to Major Energy Crisis on European Market - Putin

System flaws led to a major energy crisis on the European market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) System flaws led to a major energy crisis on the European market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Over the past decade, step by step, systemic flaws have been laid in the European energy sector. They have led to a large-scale market crisis in Europe," Putin told the Russian Energy Week event.

The president also said that "stability and predictability" are important for any market.

"Russia fully fulfills its contract obligations to our partners, including those in Europe, and ensures guaranteed uninterrupted gas supplies in this direction. There are all the prerequisites for reaching a record volume of gas supplies to the global market by the end of the year," Putin added.