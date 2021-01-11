Systemic Freedom Restrictions Impacted Scale of Election Campaign in Kazakhstan - OSCE

Systemic restrictions of the freedom of speech impacted the scale of election campaign in Kazakhstan, Jaroslaw Marcin Domanski, the head of the limited mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Systemic restrictions of the freedom of speech impacted the scale of election campaign in Kazakhstan, Jaroslaw Marcin Domanski, the head of the limited mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said Monday.

Kazakhstan's constitution ensures freedom of speech, so detentions that took place during the campaign, de facto impacted this freedom, Domanski told a press conference.

The parliamentary elections were held on Sunday, with the ruling Nur Otan party seen leading, according to the official preliminary results.