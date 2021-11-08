Systems of 9 Global Organizations Hacked, Including in Defense Sector - Security Firm

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Unidentified hackers breached nine global organizations in the defense, energy, health, education and technology sectors, including a company in the United States, security firm Palo Alto Networks said.

"Subsequently, exploitation attempts began on Sept. 22 and likely continued into early October. During that window, the actor successfully compromised at least nine global entities across the technology, defense, healthcare, energy and education industries," a statement released by the cybersecurity company said on Sunday.

The hackers, who are allegedly foreign, managed to acquire usernames and passwords which will grant them access to confidential information.

It is furthermore reported that the technologies used to acquire these data is very similar to that which hackers in China use.

Officials working at the National Security Agency and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are monitoring the activities of the hackers, but refused to comment on their identities, CNN reported.

In June, US President Joe Biden launched a rapid strategic review to address the mounting challenge of ransomware attacks.