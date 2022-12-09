UrduPoint.com

Szijjarto Calls Out EU Hypocrisy For Not Criticizing Bulgaria, Romania Schengen Bid Vetoes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Szijjarto Calls Out EU Hypocrisy for Not Criticizing Bulgaria, Romania Schengen Bid Vetoes

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Friday accused the European Union of hypocrisy because the EU did not criticize the Austrian and Dutch vetoes on the admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Europe's border-free Schengen zone.

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Friday accused the European Union of hypocrisy because the EU did not criticize the Austrian and Dutch vetoes on the admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Europe's border-free Schengen zone.

Austria single-handedly blocked the accession of Romania into the Schengen area. The Netherlands endorsed the Romania's bid but voted against Bulgaria's.

"Yesterday, in Brussels, EU member states voted for the accession of Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area. Croatia was accepted, but Romania and Bulgaria cannot join, although they both deserve it as they firmly protect their borders and have done a lot in order to stop illegal migration. Then why couldn't they join? Well, because a couple of member countries - Austria and the Netherlands - vetoed their accession. Everyone else supported it," Szijjarto said on social media.

He suggested his readers compare of this current silence with the buzz surrounding every Hungarian position in the Brussels discussions, due to the fact that the liberal mainstream had once again exposed its immense hypocrisy.

"If a Central European country vetoes, it is the end of the world, the destruction of European unity, and if Western Europeans veto, then everything is okay," he added.

Earlier in the day, Szijjarto said that Hungary should be ready for serious attacks from the EU, since "Brussels and the liberal propaganda machine" are not selective in their means and use all types of blackmail against Budapest.

Romania and Bulgaria joined the EU in 2007 and have been trying to enter the Schengen visa-free zone for several years. However, EU concerns about organized crime, uncontrolled illegal migration and security issues have held back their accession.

Related Topics

World Europe Social Media European Union Brussels Budapest Austria Bulgaria Romania Croatia Netherlands Hungary All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan See Need of Additional Ener ..

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan See Need of Additional Energy Resources - Putin

14 seconds ago
 Russia Offers India to Cooperate in Leasing, Const ..

Russia Offers India to Cooperate in Leasing, Construction of Large Vessels - Gov ..

15 seconds ago
 Russia Regularly Conducts Nuclear Forces Exercises ..

Russia Regularly Conducts Nuclear Forces Exercises Without Hiding Anything - Put ..

17 seconds ago
 Malaysia's unemployment falls to lowest in October ..

Malaysia's unemployment falls to lowest in October amid COVID-19

18 seconds ago
 US Nuclear Waste Chief Accused of Second Luggage H ..

US Nuclear Waste Chief Accused of Second Luggage Heist - Reports

9 minutes ago
 5th Maritime security workshop participants visit ..

5th Maritime security workshop participants visit naval headquarters

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.