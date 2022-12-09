Szijjarto Calls Out EU Hypocrisy for Not Criticizing Bulgaria, Romania Schengen Bid Vetoes

(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Friday accused the European Union of hypocrisy because the EU did not criticize the Austrian and Dutch vetoes on the admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Europe's border-free Schengen zone.

Austria single-handedly blocked the accession of Romania into the Schengen area. The Netherlands endorsed the Romania's bid but voted against Bulgaria's.

"Yesterday, in Brussels, EU member states voted for the accession of Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area. Croatia was accepted, but Romania and Bulgaria cannot join, although they both deserve it as they firmly protect their borders and have done a lot in order to stop illegal migration. Then why couldn't they join? Well, because a couple of member countries - Austria and the Netherlands - vetoed their accession. Everyone else supported it," Szijjarto said on social media.

He suggested his readers compare of this current silence with the buzz surrounding every Hungarian position in the Brussels discussions, due to the fact that the liberal mainstream had once again exposed its immense hypocrisy.

"If a Central European country vetoes, it is the end of the world, the destruction of European unity, and if Western Europeans veto, then everything is okay," he added.

Earlier in the day, Szijjarto said that Hungary should be ready for serious attacks from the EU, since "Brussels and the liberal propaganda machine" are not selective in their means and use all types of blackmail against Budapest.

Romania and Bulgaria joined the EU in 2007 and have been trying to enter the Schengen visa-free zone for several years. However, EU concerns about organized crime, uncontrolled illegal migration and security issues have held back their accession.