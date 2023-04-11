Szijjarto Says Discussed With Novak Prevention of Sanctions Against Nuclear Energy Sphere

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday that he discussed with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak the prevention of sanctions against nuclear energy sphere, and supplies via the Turkish Stream, and the Druzhba pipelines.

Earlier in the day, Szijjarto said that he had arrived in Moscow to discuss energy cooperation with Novak and Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev.

"On the agenda of talks with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak today are serious issues: the physical and technical safety of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, which provides gas supply to our country, the preservation of transit supplies through the Druzhba oil pipeline, which provides for our oil supply, as well as the prevention of sanctions threatening the nuclear industry," Szijjarto said on social media.