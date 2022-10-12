UrduPoint.com

Szijjarto Says Hungary Needs Gazprom As Reliable Supplier In Long-Term

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 11:59 PM

Szijjarto Says Hungary Needs Gazprom as Reliable Supplier in Long-Term

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday after talks with Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller that Budapest needed further cooperation with the company as a reliable supplier of natural gas in the context of a long-term energy crisis in Europe

"The purpose of my talks today with the head of Gazprom, Alexey Miller, was to make sure that Gazprom was interested in cooperation with Hungary in the long term," Szijjarto said. "The current energy crisis in Europe is not short-term, but long-term. Therefore, we need Gazprom to remain a reliable supplier of natural gas that we could count on."

Szijjarto said that Miller had assured him that the revocation of the TurkStream gas pipeline license by its Dutch-registered operator would not jeopardize the flow of gas.

"Alexey Miller assured and reassured me that the process of the Dutch agency would not jeopardize the operation of the TurkStream," Szijjarto said.

The gas pipeline operator, South Stream Transport B.V., registered in the Netherlands, said earlier that new EU sanctions on September 18 had led to the early revocation of the company's export license. However, the company assured that supplies through the pipeline would not be affected, and said that they had already applied for the renewal of the license, since it was important for Europe's energy security.

