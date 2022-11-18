UrduPoint.com

Szijjarto Says Resignation Of EU Leaders Supporting Sanctions Would Be Normal Reaction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Szijjarto Says Resignation of EU Leaders Supporting Sanctions Would Be Normal Reaction

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday that the resignation of European leaders, who supported sanctions and brought the economy of the European Union closer to a recession, would be a normal reaction.

"The EU wants new sanctions only to somehow justify its misguided decisions that are harmful because it will be necessary to name those responsible after declaring that sanctions were a dead end," Hungarian news agency MTI quoted Szijjarto as telling a meeting against sanctions.

The foreign minister added that "the leaders who supported the sanctions would have to come forward, say that because of them the European economy is close to recession, and resign. That would be a normal reaction from those who did damage to Europe by imposing sanctions."

The minister said that sanctions were the EU's "worst response" to the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and called on Hungarian citizens to speak out against sanctions during national consultations.

"Hungary buys gas from Russia because it is physically impossible to solve the issue of gas deliveries without it, it is just the way the infrastructure in this region works," Szijjarto added.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in late September that Hungary was the first European country to launch national consultations to seek citizens' views on EU sanctions against Russia. He called on all citizens of the country to express their opinions in a national consultation and thus "put an end" to the rise in energy prices caused by sanctions.

Orban claimed that energy prices in Europe would decrease twofold in a few days if the EU changed its sanctions policy.

On November 15, the Hungarian government published a website where citizens can fill out questionnaires online. National consultations in Hungary will continue until December 9. Citizens are asked to express their attitude towards the sanctions against energy from Russia and sanctions that have caused a decrease in the number of Russian tourists and an increase in food prices.

Orban said earlier on Thursday that he had already finished the questionnaire and answered all questions negatively.

On September 8, said 11,000 sanctions were imposed against Russia, but they were unsuccessful, and the inflation and energy shortages caused by them could bring Europe to its knees. He also urged Europe to change its sanctions policy to avoid a crisis. On September 14, a senior Hungarian official said the EU was expected to reconsider its sanctions policy in the fall due to cold weather.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the special operation in Ukraine. Disruptions in supply chains have led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU, as well as in the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing the cost of living to soar.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe European Union United States Hungary September November December Gas All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Count ..

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

3 hours ago
 World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to ..

World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to desist from altering IIOJK de ..

3 hours ago
 US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight C ..

US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight Case - Blinken

3 hours ago
 DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 reb ..

DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 rebels

3 hours ago
 Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruption ..

Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruptions - Reports

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.