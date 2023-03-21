Szijjarto Says Will Not Support Ukraine Joining NATO, EU Until Rights of Minority Restored

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Budapest will not support any significant steps of Ukraine towards joining NATO and the EU until the rights of the Transcarpathian Hungarian minority are restored, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"I would like to state that we will not support any significant integration steps of Ukraine towards the EU or NATO until the rights of the Hungarian national community, which it had in 2015 and earlier, are restored in Ukraine," Szijjarto said on social media.

Hungary is under immense pressure to give up the struggle for the rights of Transcarpathian Hungarians, but Budapest will not give up the protection of the national minority, the minister concluded.