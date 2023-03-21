UrduPoint.com

Szijjarto Says Will Not Support Ukraine Joining NATO, EU Until Rights Of Minority Restored

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Szijjarto Says Will Not Support Ukraine Joining NATO, EU Until Rights of Minority Restored

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Budapest will not support any significant steps of Ukraine towards joining NATO and the EU until the rights of the Transcarpathian Hungarian minority are restored, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"I would like to state that we will not support any significant integration steps of Ukraine towards the EU or NATO until the rights of the Hungarian national community, which it had in 2015 and earlier, are restored in Ukraine," Szijjarto said on social media.

Hungary is under immense pressure to give up the struggle for the rights of Transcarpathian Hungarians, but Budapest will not give up the protection of the national minority, the minister concluded.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Minority Social Media Budapest 2015

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Fed ..

Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Federal Courts 2023’ Forum

5 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopia ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopian Ambassador to UAE

5 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporation’s US ..

Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporation’s US$600 million inaugural sukuk

5 minutes ago
 GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building m ..

GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building media entities in era of media ..

5 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways enhances interline, codeshare with ..

Etihad Airways enhances interline, codeshare with six airlines making travel eve ..

6 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic launches cash back campaign to in ..

Emirates Islamic launches cash back campaign to incentivise SME trade developmen ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.