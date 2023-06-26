Open Menu

Szijjarto Says Will Not Support Ukraine Joining EU Until Rights Of Minority Restored

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 06:46 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Monday denied the statements of the Ukrainian authorities that the restriction of education in the Hungarian language in Transcarpathia was postponed for a year, adding that Hungary will not support Ukraine's integration into the European Union until Kiev begins to comply with EU requirements regarding the status of national minorities.

"The report of the Venice Commission clearly states that Ukraine is not currently complying with European requirements to respect the rights of national minorities ... From September 1, minority schools will no longer be able to work as before.

Ukrainians say that the decision has been postponed, this is nothing more than propaganda, this is by no means a solution for the Hungarian minority," Szijjarto told Hungarian reporters in a speech broadcast on his social media.

Szijjarto added that Budapest would not agree to the allocation of 500 million euros ($546 million) to Ukraine from the European Peace Fund until Kiev removes Hungary's OTP bank from the list of "international sponsors of the war."

The official noted that Budapest agreed to increase the European Peace Facility only on the condition that the added funds go to solving the problems of illegal migration, and not to supply new weapons to Ukraine.

