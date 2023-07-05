Szijjarto Thanks Russia for Saving Hungarian Lives With Sputnik V Vaccine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto thanked Russia on Wednesday for saving millions of Hungarians with the Sputnik V vaccine during the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto thanked Russia on Wednesday for saving millions of Hungarians with the Sputnik V vaccine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Szijjarto met with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, who is also the co-chair of the Russian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission.

"Whatever the geopolitical situation may be, we are grateful to the Russian health minister over the years for making it possible to save the lives of a million people with the Sputnik vaccines when we were still waiting for vaccines from other geographical directions," Szijjarto said on social media.

When thousands of people were dying from the coronavirus and while the entire continent was waiting for vaccines, Hungary made a strategic decision to buy vaccines from the East instead of waiting for them from the West, he added.

Sputnik V is Russia's and the world's pioneer COVID-19 vaccine, registered in August 2020.