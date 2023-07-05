Open Menu

Szijjarto Thanks Russia For Saving Hungarian Lives With Sputnik V Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Szijjarto Thanks Russia for Saving Hungarian Lives With Sputnik V Vaccine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto thanked Russia on Wednesday for saving millions of Hungarians with the Sputnik V vaccine during the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto thanked Russia on Wednesday for saving millions of Hungarians with the Sputnik V vaccine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Szijjarto met with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, who is also the co-chair of the Russian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission.

"Whatever the geopolitical situation may be, we are grateful to the Russian health minister over the years for making it possible to save the lives of a million people with the Sputnik vaccines when we were still waiting for vaccines from other geographical directions," Szijjarto said on social media.

When thousands of people were dying from the coronavirus and while the entire continent was waiting for vaccines, Hungary made a strategic decision to buy vaccines from the East instead of waiting for them from the West, he added.

Sputnik V is Russia's and the world's pioneer COVID-19 vaccine, registered in August 2020.

Related Topics

World Russia Social Media Buy Hungary May August 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler orders promotion of 171 local police cad ..

RAK Ruler orders promotion of 171 local police cadres

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye to review entire gamut of bilate ..

Pakistan, Turkiye to review entire gamut of bilateral relations

3 minutes ago
 Kriti Sanon, Kajol all set to collaborate in myste ..

Kriti Sanon, Kajol all set to collaborate in mystery thriller ‘Do Patti’

7 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah captivates fans on social media with h ..

Alizeh Shah captivates fans on social media with her stunning look

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to continue broadening their bilat ..

Pakistan, Qatar to continue broadening their bilateral ties: Prime Minister Muha ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt prioritize for export-led growth in country: ..

Govt prioritize for export-led growth in country: Ahsan Iqbal

3 minutes ago
Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

3 minutes ago
 Paucity of funds main reason to poverty, backwardn ..

Paucity of funds main reason to poverty, backwardness of Balochistan: Chief Mini ..

3 minutes ago
 MQM-P presents evidence of voter list flaws to Ele ..

MQM-P presents evidence of voter list flaws to Election Commission

42 minutes ago
 Voluntary oil output cuts ensure market stability: ..

Voluntary oil output cuts ensure market stability: Suhail Al Mazrouei

47 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, son move pleas for acquittal in money ..

PM Shehbaz, son move pleas for acquittal in money laundering case

49 minutes ago
 PMML announces to support govt on observing Quran' ..

PMML announces to support govt on observing Quran's Sanctification Day

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World