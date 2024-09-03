"Taaziyeh" Spellbound Performance Held At ECI Tehran To Mark Arbaeen
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM
TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A stage performance called "Taaziyah" spellbound the audience, held at the ECO Cultural Institute (ECI) in Tehran to mark the combination of Arbaeen (the fortieth day of mourning for Aashura, i.e. Martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and the martyrdom holiday of Imam Reza (AS).
The combined stage and theatre performance is a religious-cultural presentation inspired by the supreme sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) & his family and it is performed mainly in rural areas throughout Iran, Iraq and some parts of Syria for centuries.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr Saad S Khan, a Pakistani diplomat and the current President of ECI mentioned that the Karbala incident has inspired many forms of art including mourning poetry, and also several forms of religious battle cries, calligraphy, visual art and even traditional theatre.
He appreciated the artists from Iran and Pakistan, who played traditional battle drums and trumpets and made a stage tableau display on the sacrifices made at Karbala.
The audience, drawn from a wide range of ECO member states, participated in the theatre and lauded the artists' spellbound performances.
