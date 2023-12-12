Table Mountain attacks highlight crime threat to S.Africa tourism

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Hikers hit the trail before dawn at South Africa's natural jewel Table Mountain, but instead of simply trekking its rugged landscape they were also demonstrating against a surge in attacks on walkers and tourists.

Pensioner Mary Lloyd, among the roughly 50 gathered to sound the alarm at one of Africa's most visited landmarks, had only weeks prior become one of the victims.

The 75-year-old was on her daily walk along the massif's footpaths when two men pounced on her -- grabbing her phone and threatening to cut off her fingers off when she couldn't remove her rings fast enough.

"Mostly I feel absolutely angry because it has taken away my freedom on the mountain. I don't feel safe as I walk," said Lloyd at the protest near Cape Town.

With South Africa's tourist season near its peak, guides worry about taking hikers onto one of Africa's major draws at dawn and dusk because of the risk.

Cape Town authorities say there have been more than 80 attacks on the mountain paths this year, most since August.