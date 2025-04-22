Table of IMF economic growth forecasts

The International Monetary Fund published its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report on the health of the global economy on Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The International Monetary Fund published its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report on the health of the global economy on Tuesday.

The table below shows GDP growth and global inflation forecasts in percentages using a cut-off date of April 4, 2025, with the change from the January WEO in parentheses:

2025 2026

World 2.8 (-0.5) 3.0 (-0.3)

Advanced economies 1.4 (-0.5) 1.5 (-0.3)

United States 1.8 (-0.9) 1.7 (-0.4)

Euro area 0.8 (-0.2) 1.2 (-0.2)

Germany 0.0 (-0.3) 0.9 (-0.2)

France 0.6 (-0.2) 1.0 (-0.1)

Italy 0.4 (-0.3) 0.8 (-0.1)

Spain 2.5 (+0.2) 1.

8 (0.0)

Japan 0.6 (-0.5) 0.6 (-0.2)

Britain 1.1 (-0.5) 1.4 (-0.1)

Canada 1.4 (-0.6) 1.6 (-0.4)

Emerging & developing economies 3.7 (-0.5) 3.9 (-0.4)

China 4.0 (-0.6) 4.0 (-0.5)

India 6.2 (-0.3) 6.3 (-0.2)

Russia 1.5 (+0.1) 0.9 (-0.3)

Latin America & Caribbean 2.0 (-0.5) 2.4 (-0.3)

Brazil 2.0 (-0.2) 2.0 (-0.2)

Mexico -0.3 (-1.7) 1.4 (-0.6)

middle East & Central Asia 3.0 (-0.6) 3.5 (-0.4)

Sub-Saharan Africa 3.8 (-0.4) 4.2 (0.0)

South Africa 1.0 (-0.5) 1.3 (-0.3)

Global inflation rate 4.3 (+0.1) 3.6 (+0.1)