Tackling COVID-19 Raises Confidence in US Medical System to Record 51% Level - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Just over half of Americans now express confidence in the US medical system, the highest level recorded in surveys dating back to 2003, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Since the [novel corona]virus swept across the US earlier this year, medical workers have been on the front lines treating those sickened, with hospitals filled to capacity in some areas. This has presumably contributed to the 15-point one-year increase in the percentage of US adults who now say they have 'a great deal' or 'quite a lot' of confidence in the medical system - the highest on record since Gallup began tracking it in 1993," a press release explaining the poll said.

In the latest poll, 51 percent gave the medical system high marks compared with 36 percent last year, when the novel coronavirus had yet to emerge as a global health threat, the release said.

Confidence in the US public school system also rose this year - by 12 points - to 41 percent, its highest point since 2004, the release added.

This record one-year boost in confidence for schools comes as US public school teachers, administrators and staff, who worked to educate the nation's children from a distance in the spring, are now face another complicated school year, the release said.

Americans' improved confidence in medicine and public schooling is in line with data from Gallup's COVID-19 tracking panel survey, which has found broad approval of the handling of the crisis by both hospitals and schools, the release added.