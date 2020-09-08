Tactical Exercises Kick Off Simultaneously in 3 Different Regions of Russia - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Multiple drills involving over 3,000 Russian servicemen are being held simultaneously in three different regions, spokesman for the Russian Eastern Military District, Alexander Gordeyev, said.

"Tactical exercises involving motorized rifle formations and an artillery unit of the combined forces of the Eastern Military District have started simultaneously at training ranges in the Amur Region, Khabarovsk Territory and the Jewish Autonomous Region," Gordeyev said on Tuesday.

More than 3,000 Russian servicemen and about 500 units of military equipment are involved in the drills.

The drills will be held over the course of one week and will include both day-time and night-time exercises.