Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Be Stored Across Belarus - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russian tactical nuclear weapons will be stored across Belarus and not just in one particular place, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"As soon as everything is delivered, it will be dispersed throughout Belarus," Lukashenko told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster in an interview, published by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel.

Lukashenko added that Belarus received Russian missiles and bombs that three times more powerful than those used in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.