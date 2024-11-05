Tahakom’ Participates In Smart City Expo As Sector Partner
Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Saudi Technology and Security Comprehensive Control Company “Tahakom," a leading firm in artificial intelligence (AI) and smart-city solutions, is participating as a sector partner in the Smart City Expo World Congress, which will be held in Barcelona, Spain, from November 5 to 7.
Its participation strengthens targeted strategic partnerships with major government entities and global companies specialized in smart technological solutions, aligning with the global trend towards developing and innovating advanced quality solutions powered by AI in the field of smart cities.
During the conference, Tahakom will showcase a range of innovative solutions that reflect its capabilities, including the “Smart C” national platform for smart cities, which focuses on crowd management using AI to enhance decision-making processes in real-time and improve public safety in smart cities.
Furthermore, Tahakom will include mixed reality technologies that provide future insights into the evolution of smart cities and the role of AI within them.
Its participation supports Tahakom's strategy and reinforces its role in building smart cities while contributing to public safety.
