Tai, Wang Discuss Bilateral Trade, Need for Open Lines of US-China Communication - USTR

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai met with Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on the margins of the APEC ministerial meeting in Thailand on Friday to discuss bilateral trade and highlight the need for open lines of communication between the two countries.

"Ambassador Tai shared the U.S.

vision for APEC, they discussed bilateral trade, and also emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and the People's Republic of China," the USTR's office said.

Leaders from the 21 member economies of APEC have come to the Thai capital of Bangkok for a meeting on Friday and Saturday. APEC was established in 1989 to promote economic integration. US Vice President Kamala Harris is standing in for President Biden this year.