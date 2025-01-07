Open Menu

Taif Governor Receives Kenyan Consul General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Taif, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Governor of Taif Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz received here on Tuesday Consul General of the Republic of Kenya in Jeddah Aden Mohamud Mohamed, with whom he held cordial talks and discussed topics of mutual interest.

