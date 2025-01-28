Taif launches Inaugural Falcons Cup tournament

Taif Jan 28 (SPA/APP) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Jan, 2025) Taif Governor Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz inaugurated the first Taif Falcons Cup tournament , drawing wide participation from falconry enthusiasts.

The tournament, which has garnered significant attention over the past seven months, was coordinated with the Saudi Falcons Club and involved collaboration with relevant government, service, and private agencies.

The Taif Falcons Cup is the first such tournament in the region and a key attraction for nature-based tourism. The event, which attracted over 300 participating falconers, highlights Taif Governorate's prominence and reflects the leadership's commitment to preserving this ancient heritage.