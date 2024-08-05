Taif Mountains: towers in a sea of fog

Taif, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Taif mountains, bathed in sunlight from dawn to dusk, beckon local and foreign tourists. Their awe-inspiring formation and the serene beauty of their valleys offer a tranquil escape.

Nature's artistry in these mountains makes them a cherished icon celebrated in poetry and a source of pride for the region's inhabitants. Encircling the city like a protective wall, Taif mountains and their mysterious valleys present a captivating panorama.

Named after their shapes or historical events, these mountains boast diverse ecosystems, including fragrant plant groves, dense forests, and vibrant flower slopes. The moderate climate and the stunning geological landscapes, such as Wadi Al-Fara, Wadi Al-Sail Al-Muharraq, and Wadi Thi Ghazal, create a serene atmosphere often likened to ships sailing through a sea of fog.

Rising up to 2,700 meters, these mountains offer breathtaking views and challenging terrain for climbers. Their giant white rocks, bathed in early morning sunlight, attract adventure seekers from across the Kingdom, the Arab world, and beyond. According to natural history expert Hassan Al-Asimi, Taif mountains, including Mount Daka, Mount Saq, and Al-Rayyan, are not only visually stunning but also hold historical significance.

Inscriptions from ancient civilizations adorn their rocky surfaces, with many found in agricultural areas like Wadi Ardah and Wadi Al-Hada. These inscriptions vary in abundance, depending on the region's historical importance and geographical location. -