Taif Mountains: Towers In A Sea Of Fog
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Taif, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Taif mountains, bathed in sunlight from dawn to dusk, beckon local and foreign tourists. Their awe-inspiring formation and the serene beauty of their valleys offer a tranquil escape.
Nature's artistry in these mountains makes them a cherished icon celebrated in poetry and a source of pride for the region's inhabitants. Encircling the city like a protective wall, Taif mountains and their mysterious valleys present a captivating panorama.
Named after their shapes or historical events, these mountains boast diverse ecosystems, including fragrant plant groves, dense forests, and vibrant flower slopes. The moderate climate and the stunning geological landscapes, such as Wadi Al-Fara, Wadi Al-Sail Al-Muharraq, and Wadi Thi Ghazal, create a serene atmosphere often likened to ships sailing through a sea of fog.
Rising up to 2,700 meters, these mountains offer breathtaking views and challenging terrain for climbers. Their giant white rocks, bathed in early morning sunlight, attract adventure seekers from across the Kingdom, the Arab world, and beyond. According to natural history expert Hassan Al-Asimi, Taif mountains, including Mount Daka, Mount Saq, and Al-Rayyan, are not only visually stunning but also hold historical significance.
Inscriptions from ancient civilizations adorn their rocky surfaces, with many found in agricultural areas like Wadi Ardah and Wadi Al-Hada. These inscriptions vary in abundance, depending on the region's historical importance and geographical location. -
Recent Stories
ICT to have Int’l standard zoo & safari park
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
More Stories From World
-
Pilot, 4 Chinese nationals killed in Nepal chopper crash2 minutes ago
-
Spain make Olympic walking history with relay gold12 minutes ago
-
Cyprus 'ready to help' UK police on far-right agitator32 minutes ago
-
Hudson-Smith bids to end 100-year wait as Korda tees off at Olympics41 minutes ago
-
Thai constitutional court bans popular politician, dissolves party42 minutes ago
-
Two dead, several injured in German hotel collapse51 minutes ago
-
China launches air, sea patrols near flashpoint reef as US holds joint drills52 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's contentious Rajapaksa scion enters presidential race1 hour ago
-
Five challenges facing Bangladesh's caretaker government1 hour ago
-
Africa mpox resurgence fuels alarm1 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - collated1 hour ago
-
One dead, several buried in German hotel collapse2 hours ago