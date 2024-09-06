Open Menu

Taif Poised For Camel Racing Challenges With 123 Jockeys From 13 Countries

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Taif, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Camel racing competitions for male and female jockeys will commence as part of the sixth annual Crown Prince Camel Festival at the Taif Camel Square, starting Friday.

The competitions will consist of six rounds featuring 123 jockeys from 13 countries.

Five rounds are allocated for the 97 male jockeys with each round spanning a distance of 4 km. Meanwhile, the sixth round is exclusively for the 26 female jockeys covering a 2 km distance.

Participants will compete for a total prize pool of 930,000 Saudi Riyals. As part of Saudi Camel Sports' endeavors to promote women's sports, last year's festival saw the inception of an international open women's racing round, marking a first in the Saudi camel racing landscape.

