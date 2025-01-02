Taif To Host Global Forum For Roses, Aromatic Plants In Spring
Taif, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Taif Governorate is set to host the Rose and Aromatic Plants Global Forum in early April at Al-Hada Mountains to enhance the global standing of roses by collaborating with local and international stakeholders to innovate unique solutions.
The event aims to foster and promote cultural, tourism, and entertainment diversity, while also driving the economic transformation of Taif roses and exploring tools for their development and marketing to achieve global reach.
The forum represents an exceptional opportunity for government entities, companies, and universities to exchange expertise and showcase innovations in the field of roses and aromatic plants.
It seeks to support the development of manufacturing industries and boost the local economy in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. The forum will feature several scientific discussion sessions focusing on Taif roses and aromatic plants, highlighting their economic importance in attracting visitors and tourists.
Approximately 550 million roses are harvested annually from Taif's farms, with plans to increase this number to over 2 billion roses annually by 2030.
