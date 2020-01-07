UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tainan Reports Worst Air Quality Among All Taiwan Cities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:32 PM

Tainan reports worst air quality among all Taiwan cities

The city of Tainan in southern Taiwan had the worst annual reading of PM10, a major air pollutant, among all cities and counties in Taiwan in 2019, a local environmental group said Tuesday

TAIPEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The city of Tainan in southern Taiwan had the worst annual reading of PM10, a major air pollutant, among all cities and counties in Taiwan in 2019, a local environmental group said Tuesday.

The annual average density of PM10, particulate matters measuring up to 10 micrometers in diameter, in Tainan reached 48.35 micrograms per cubic meter (mcg/m3) in 2019, followed by neighboring Chiayi County with a reading of 48.27 mcg/m3, said Yeh Guang-perng, founder of Air Clean Taiwan, at a press conference in Taipei.Taitung County in eastern Taiwan had the best reading of 20.5 mcg/m3.

In terms of regions, Hualien and Taitung in eastern Taiwan had the least PM10 pollution with a reading of 21.

1 mcg/m3 while the region of Yulin, Chiayi and Tainan in the south had the worst with a reading of 47.2 mcg/m3.

The island's southern region has suffered worse air quality and the gap between the southern and northern regions has been expanding over the years, Yeh said.

Taiwan's PM10 limits -- a 24-hour average of 125 mcg/m3 and an annual average of 65 mcg/m3 -- have not been revised since 1999.

Air Clean Taiwan has repeatedly urged the authorities to revise the outdated standards and adopt those of the WHO, a 24-hour average of 50 mcg/m3 and an annual average of 20 mcg/m3, Yeh said.

This marks the ninth year that Air Clean Taiwan has published annual readings of PM10 across the island.

Related Topics

Yulin Chiayi Hualien Tainan Taitung Taipei Reading 2019 All Best

Recent Stories

Senate Committee on Finance approves Anti-Money la ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan loses great jurist Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim

23 minutes ago

UAE leads tourism sector support via legislative m ..

48 minutes ago

“Mere Pas Tum Ho” writer says he got Rs 5 mill ..

49 minutes ago

India's ill designs about Pakistan, Kashmir need t ..

50 minutes ago

Forbes magazine enlists Pakistan in top-10 under t ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.