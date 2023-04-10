Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Taipei Accuses Beijing Of Undermining Regional Peace By Conducting Military Drills

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Taipei Accuses Beijing of Undermining Regional Peace by Conducting Military Drills

China is undermining regional peace and stability by conducting military drills and patrols around Taiwan, and Taipei condemns Beijing's recent actions near the island, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) China is undermining regional peace and stability by conducting military drills and patrols around Taiwan, and Taipei condemns Beijing's recent actions near the island, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On Saturday, the Chinese military launched three-day exercises and patrols in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a transit visit to the US on her way back from Guatemala and Belize. The Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the contacts between US and Taiwanese officials, calling on Washington to stop upgrading relations with the island.

"By using this (Tsai's trip to the US) as a pretext to take provocative actions, China is clearly challenging the international order and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region," the ministry said in a statement.

When traveling to other countries, the Taiwanese leader exercised "a basic right of a sovereign nation" to engage in diplomatic activities, the statement also said.

China's activity in the region goes against the principle of the UN Charter that disputes should be resolved peacefully, according to the island's foreign ministry.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan � a territory with its own elected government � maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

The situation around Taiwan escalated last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the island. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.

Related Topics

United Nations China Washington Visit Beijing Nancy Guatemala Taipei Independence Belize August From Government

Recent Stories

RTA begins Phase II of Smart Pedestrian Signals pr ..

RTA begins Phase II of Smart Pedestrian Signals project

1 minute ago
 DC Kashmore-Kandhkot presides meeting to finalize ..

DC Kashmore-Kandhkot presides meeting to finalize arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

1 minute ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi exhorts political leadershi ..

President Dr Arif Alvi exhorts political leadership to sit together for country' ..

1 minute ago
 Vice Chief of Naval Staff calls on Minister for Fi ..

Vice Chief of Naval Staff calls on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Moha ..

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi vows ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi vows to transform WASA into public ..

1 minute ago
 RAK Ruler receives Malta&#039;s Minister of Foreig ..

RAK Ruler receives Malta&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs an ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.