Taipei Accuses Beijing of Undermining Regional Peace by Conducting Military Drills

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) China is undermining regional peace and stability by conducting military drills and patrols around Taiwan, and Taipei condemns Beijing's recent actions near the island, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On Saturday, the Chinese military launched three-day exercises and patrols in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a transit visit to the US on her way back from Guatemala and Belize. The Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the contacts between US and Taiwanese officials, calling on Washington to stop upgrading relations with the island.

"By using this (Tsai's trip to the US) as a pretext to take provocative actions, China is clearly challenging the international order and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region," the ministry said in a statement.

When traveling to other countries, the Taiwanese leader exercised "a basic right of a sovereign nation" to engage in diplomatic activities, the statement also said.

China's activity in the region goes against the principle of the UN Charter that disputes should be resolved peacefully, according to the island's foreign ministry.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan � a territory with its own elected government � maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

The situation around Taiwan escalated last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the island. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.