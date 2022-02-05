(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Taiwan "strongly condemns" the joint Russia-China statement adopted by the countries' leaders the day before in which Moscow supports the One-China principle and opposes independence of the island, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"In response to Joint Statement of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China on the International Relations Entering a New Era and the Global Sustainable Development issued by China and Russia in the evening on (February) 4, in which Russia confirmed that it adheres to the One-China principle and recognizes Taiwan as an integral part of the Chinese territory, the foreign ministry expresses its strong protest, and also strongly condemns the false language that infringes on the sovereignty of the Republic of China (Taiwan)," the ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministry added that Taiwan and China are not subordinate to each other, and the Chinese government never ruled Taiwan.

"The Chinese government has no right to represent Taiwan at the international level, and it should not force other countries, international organizations, and international companies to make false comments using their fictitious 'One-China' principle against their will and facts," the ministry said.

The One-China principle is a basis for diplomatic relations between Beijing and other countries, and no nation that recognizes Taiwan as an independent country can establish diplomatic relations with China, until it severs ties with Taipei.