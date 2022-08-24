Taipei Detects 13 Chinese Aircraft, 4 Vessels in Taiwan Strait - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The Taiwanese armed forces pm Wednesday detected 13 Chinese aircraft and four military vessels in the eastern part of the so-called median line of the Taiwan Strait, the island's defense ministry said.

"4 PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels and 13 PLA (People's Liberation Army) aircraft around our surrounding region were detected today (August 24, 2022) until 1700(GMT+8). ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded to these activities with aircraft in CAP (combat air patrol), naval vessels, and land-based missile systems," the ministry tweeted.

It also said that "2 of the detected aircraft (SU-30*2) had flown on the east part of the median line of the Taiwan Strait."

Since early August, China has carried out several large-scale military exercises in Taiwan's waters and airspace in response to the visits of high-ranking US officials. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a delegation to Taipei from August 2-3 and Senator Ed Markey from August 14-15.

China had repeatedly opposed visits of senior US officials to the island, as it considers Taiwan part of its territory and protests any direct official foreign contacts with Taipei.