Taipei Mayor Launches New Party Ahead of January Elections - Reports

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je launched a new political party called the Taiwan People's Party on Tuesday in an attempt to change the country's long-established political culture ahead of the January general election, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je launched a new political party called the Taiwan People's Party on Tuesday in an attempt to change the country's long-established political culture ahead of the January media reported.

The mayor said he wanted to diversify the political scenery in Taiwan and offer people choices besides the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the main opposition party Kuomintang (KMT).

"Over the past two decades, the two largest parties have held power but there has always been debate over unification or independence, and governing just by sticking to party ideologies.

Because of that, Taiwan is exhausted and has come to a standstill. We must change Taiwan by bringing the strength of everyone together," Ko Wen-je said, as quoted by NHK broadcaster.

The mayor is popular among young people for his effective social media presence and direct way of speaking, and many have already applied for party membership. He even made a rap music video during his re-election campaign last year.

Elections to vote in a new president, vice president and members of the national legislature will take place on January 11.