Taipei Palace Museum launches special exhibition for kids

TAIPEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :A special exhibition on insects is currently underway at the Palace Museum in Taipei, providing an intriguing destination for children over the summer vacation and allowing them to gain a new perspective on the miniature world of insects.

The exhibition, themed "Hide-and-Seek Insects," features 75 traditional Chinese paintings depicting various insects ranging from butterflies to cockroaches, in addition to virtual reality shows.

These paintings, literally called "grass-and-insect paintings" in English, depict the grass or flower-dwelling species as the protagonist. It is a sub-category of traditional Chinese bird-and-flower painting, according to the museum.

In an effort to arouse children's interest in the displays, the exhibition is designed in the form of an adventure show and invites visitors to pass through different exhibition halls and complete tasks.

"It is a good option for kids to utilize their time in the summer holiday while learning something new and developing a better understanding of the cultural relics on display," said a visitor who brought his two kids to the exhibition.

The exhibition, which will last until Sept. 25, also collaborated with some colleges and entomology museums in Taiwan to display typical illustrations and specimens of insects.