UrduPoint.com

Taipei Palace Museum Launches Special Exhibition For Kids

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Taipei Palace Museum launches special exhibition for kids

A special exhibition on insects is currently underway at the Palace Museum in Taipei, providing an intriguing destination for children over the summer vacation and allowing them to gain a new perspective on the miniature world of insects

TAIPEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :A special exhibition on insects is currently underway at the Palace Museum in Taipei, providing an intriguing destination for children over the summer vacation and allowing them to gain a new perspective on the miniature world of insects.

The exhibition, themed "Hide-and-Seek Insects," features 75 traditional Chinese paintings depicting various insects ranging from butterflies to cockroaches, in addition to virtual reality shows.

These paintings, literally called "grass-and-insect paintings" in English, depict the grass or flower-dwelling species as the protagonist. It is a sub-category of traditional Chinese bird-and-flower painting, according to the museum.

In an effort to arouse children's interest in the displays, the exhibition is designed in the form of an adventure show and invites visitors to pass through different exhibition halls and complete tasks.

"It is a good option for kids to utilize their time in the summer holiday while learning something new and developing a better understanding of the cultural relics on display," said a visitor who brought his two kids to the exhibition.

The exhibition, which will last until Sept. 25, also collaborated with some colleges and entomology museums in Taiwan to display typical illustrations and specimens of insects.

Related Topics

World China Taipei From

Recent Stories

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Came ..

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera Now Available nationwide

18 minutes ago
 realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now A ..

Realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now Available in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 London Politicizes, Escalates Situation Around Dea ..

London Politicizes, Escalates Situation Around Death of UK Mercenary in DPR - Mo ..

9 seconds ago
 Batra resigns from FIH President post

Batra resigns from FIH President post

10 seconds ago
 Britain, France face hottest day as Europe fires r ..

Britain, France face hottest day as Europe fires rage

12 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court orders to release Burmese in ..

Islamabad High Court orders to release Burmese in drug case

13 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.