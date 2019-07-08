UrduPoint.com
Taipei Zoo Celebrates Giant Panda's Birthday With "ice" Cake

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:38 PM

TAIPEI,c(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :With a special birthday cake made of ice and decorated with fruits and carrots, giant panda "Yuanzai" celebrated its sixth birthday Saturday at the Taipei Zoo, Taiwan.

The celebration drew large crowds in the morning, many of whom children with their parents, who are eager to catch a glimpse of the chubby bear. They cheered and recorded videos of Yuanzai.

Yuanzai is the baby of two giant pandas, Tuantuan and Yuanyuan, given as a goodwill gift to Taiwan by the Chinese mainland in 2008.

The female panda, Yuanyuan, gave birth to Yuanzai, their only cub so far, in 2013, through artificial insemination.

The zoo has been attempting to assist the pair to conceive again since 2015. Yuanyuan received artificial insemination again in March this year as she went into estrus.

