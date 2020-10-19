UrduPoint.com
Taiwan Accuses Chinese Diplomats In Fiji Of Assaulting Taiwanese Gov't Employee

Taiwan has issued a protest note to Fiji and condemned China after two Chinese diplomats crashed a reception at the Taiwanese trade mission in Suva and attacked one of its staffers earlier this month, Taiwanese Deputy Foreign Minister Harry Ho-jen Tseng said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Taiwan has issued a protest note to Fiji and condemned China after two Chinese diplomats crashed a reception at the Taiwanese trade mission in Suva and attacked one of its staffers earlier this month, Taiwanese Deputy Foreign Minister Harry Ho-jen Tseng said on Monday.

The incident reportedly took place at a Taiwan National Day event on October 8 as two Chinese diplomats showed up uninvited and began taking photos of the reception and its guests. When asked to leave the Taiwanese diplomatic premises by an employee, the intruders physically assaulted the person who asked them to leave.

"The incident was very regrettable and we condemn China for disrupting our event, which was held peacefully," the Taiwanese deputy foreign minister said in parliament, as quoted by Taiwan's Central news Agency.

According to Tseng, a protest note was lodged with Suva as Fiji police have refused to respond to the incident, citing the Chinese officials' diplomatic immunity.

Asked by legislators why Taiwan took so long to report the incident and condemn Beijing's diplomats, Tseng was quoted as saying that the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry wanted to clarify all the details before making the case public.

China has denied the reports, saying that the Chinese diplomats were the ones attacked by an employee of the Taiwanese trade mission. The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry has denounced China's response, indicating that the report had been false.

