Taiwan Air Force Grounds F-16 Jets After Losing Contact With One - President

Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:04 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Taiwan air force has grounded all F-16 fighter jets for inspection after contact was lost with one of them, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday.

One of the F-16 jets disappeared late on Tuesday from the radars over the island's eastern coast after taking off from the Hualien airbase for a training flight.

The flight was manned by an experienced military pilot Chiang Cheng-chih, who had over 2,200 flying hours under his belt.

"The search-and-rescue operation is our top priority at the moment. The air force has prohibited flights of all F-16 for a check," Tsai said, according to the Central news Agency.

The Taiwanese leader also ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.

The island has seen seven F-16 crashes since 1997, in which two pilots died, one was injured and five are declared missing.

