Taiwan Amends Export Control List of High-Tech Goods to Russia, Belarus - Economy Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Taiwan has amended the list of high-tech goods covered under export controls to Russia and Belarus, the Taiwanese Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Wednesday.

"Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) amended the 'List of High-Tech Goods Exported to Russia and Belarus' on January 4, 2023 by expanding the number of items covered under export controls to Russia and Belarus. It is also in line with implementing international cooperation and preventing high-tech goods from being exported for military use. The amendment took effect upon announcement today," the ministry said on the website.

According to the statement, the list was expanded by 52 items and now includes nuclear energy substances, miscellaneous goods and materials, chemicals, and machine tools.

In February, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said Taiwan would join the international sanctions against Russia over the military operation in Ukraine. In April, the MOEA announced tightening control over exports of strategic high-tech commodities to Russia under the sanctions imposed amid Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.