UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan Applauds US Action On Hong Kong, Urges Countries To Join - President

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 08:49 PM

Taiwan Applauds US Action on Hong Kong, Urges Countries to Join - President

Taiwan applauds the actions already taken by the world's democracies against China's encroachments on freedoms in Hong Kong and calls on more countries to join the effort, President Tsai Ing-wen told a panel of US experts on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Taiwan applauds the actions already taken by the world's democracies against China's encroachments on freedoms in Hong Kong and calls on more countries to join the effort, President Tsai Ing-wen told a panel of US experts on Wednesday.

"We... see the international community as having an obligation to speak out and act against the demise of Hong Kong freedoms. I applaud the actions that the United Kingdom, the United States and many other democracies have taken and call on more like-minded countries to do the same," she said in a speech at the Hudson Institute.

China has recently adopted a national security law that adjusts security policies in Hong Kong to Beijing's perception of crime and punishment with regard to separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Chinese officials and eliminated a preferential treatment of Hong Kong in retaliation to what it says are Beijing's attempts to curtail the special administrative region's autonomy.

"We are saddened and alarmed to see this beacon of civil liberties become extinguished in violation of the promises Beijing had made to the people of Hong Kong as well as the international community," Tsai Ing-wen said.

Beijing has repeatedly accused the United States of meddling in China's internal affairs.

Related Topics

World China Beijing Hong Kong Same United Kingdom United States

Recent Stories

Samba Financial Group chooses Dubai International ..

50 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court summons DC, CDA in housing sc ..

52 seconds ago

US consumer prices jump in July, pushed by autos

54 seconds ago

Customs recovers 20 ton betel nuts from LPG bowser ..

55 seconds ago

Health ministry conducts further 72,630 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

More than 0.7 million children to be vaccinated po ..

57 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.