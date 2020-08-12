Taiwan Applauds US Action on Hong Kong, Urges Countries to Join - President

Taiwan applauds the actions already taken by the world's democracies against China's encroachments on freedoms in Hong Kong and calls on more countries to join the effort, President Tsai Ing-wen told a panel of US experts on Wednesday

"We... see the international community as having an obligation to speak out and act against the demise of Hong Kong freedoms. I applaud the actions that the United Kingdom, the United States and many other democracies have taken and call on more like-minded countries to do the same," she said in a speech at the Hudson Institute.

China has recently adopted a national security law that adjusts security policies in Hong Kong to Beijing's perception of crime and punishment with regard to separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Chinese officials and eliminated a preferential treatment of Hong Kong in retaliation to what it says are Beijing's attempts to curtail the special administrative region's autonomy.

"We are saddened and alarmed to see this beacon of civil liberties become extinguished in violation of the promises Beijing had made to the people of Hong Kong as well as the international community," Tsai Ing-wen said.

Beijing has repeatedly accused the United States of meddling in China's internal affairs.