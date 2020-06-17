Taiwan Appoints First Female Representative to US - Reports

Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen has appointed National Security Council official Hsiao Bi-khim as the representative to the United States, media reported on Wednesday, noting that Hsiao is the first woman to hold this position

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen has appointed National Security Council official Hsiao Bi-khim as the representative to the United States, media reported on Wednesday, noting that Hsiao is the first woman to hold this position.

According to Radio Taiwan International (RTI), Hsiao has made long-term contributions to Taiwan-US relations, as well as to Taiwan's involvement in international relations. She will replace the current representative to the US, Stanley Kao.

Hsiao's appointment was swiftly approved by Washington, the broadcaster added.

Hsiao served as the chair of the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats as well as vice chair of Liberal International.

In addition, for 14 years, Hsiao was a lawmaker specializing in national defense issues, international relations and diplomatic affairs.

Beijing has repeatedly called Taiwan a sensitive issue in its relations with Washington, as China considers the island to be part of its territory. The Chinese authorities have also repeatedly protested over the supply of weapons by the US to the island.

In addition, the United States condemned the decision to exclude Taiwan from participating in the World Health Assembly meeting in May, as China opposed Taiwan's bid to gain an observer status at the World Health Organization, saying the attempt violates the "One China" policy.