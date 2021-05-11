UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan Bans Large Events After Small Coronavirus Outbreak

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 03:49 PM

Taiwan bans large events after small coronavirus outbreak

Taiwan on Tuesday banned large gatherings after a cluster of local infections prompted authorities to raise the coronavirus alert level in a place with one of the world's best pandemic responses

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Taiwan on Tuesday banned large gatherings after a cluster of local infections prompted authorities to raise the coronavirus alert level in a place with one of the world's best pandemic responses.

The self-ruled island has been hailed as a global leader in containing the Covid-19 pandemic with just 1,210 confirmed cases, 12 deaths and minimal social distancing needed once the initial outbreak was quelled.

Last year Taiwan recorded 253 straight days without any local infections.

But in recent weeks a small but growing outbreak involving the staff of Taipei-based China Airlines (CAL) and a Novotel airport hotel has sparked alarm.

On Tuesday authorities banned indoor gatherings of more than 100 and outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people until 8 June.

Eating and drinking are now banned on public transport while regular and high-speed trains will stop selling standing tickets from Saturday.

Business venues were also told to strictly enforce epidemic prevention rules, including checking customers for wearing masks and keeping social distance.

"Taiwan has carried out pandemic prevention very well for the past year but we are getting more relaxed or careless as time goes by," Premier Su Tseng-chang warned.

"I urge everybody to face the new outbreak seriously... so we can maintain our good performance." The latest restrictions came after at least 36 people tested positive in the cluster infections, including 13 Taiwanese and foreign pilots, one Taiwanese flight attendant and six hotel workers.

Investigators say the source of 13 cases are still pending categorisation.

A similar cluster centred around a hospital led to the suspension of large-scale Lantern Festival events during the Lunar New year in February.

That outbreak was quickly brought under control.

All CAL pilots and co-pilots will have to quarantine at government facilities over concerns of an "unknown chain of transmission" within the company, under health authority guidelines.

Related Topics

World China Hotel Company Alert February June From Government Best Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police set up Eid Al Fitr cannons at 5 locat ..

6 minutes ago

Norway taps oil wealth to cushion Covid impact

2 minutes ago

Worst school shootings around the world

2 minutes ago

Ziaullah Langove condemns attack on police personn ..

2 minutes ago

Bulgarian President Appoints Stefan Yanev to Head ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's System for Protection Against New Infecti ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.