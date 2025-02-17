Taiwan Bounty Hunters Kill Invading Iguanas As Numbers Soar
Taiwan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Armed with a slingshot, Taiwanese bounty hunter Wu Cheng-hua bends sideways and aims his lethal weapon up at a green iguana, one of tens of thousands in the crosshairs of a government cull.
Taiwan's iguana population has exploded since the spikey-backed giant lizards were introduced from Central and South America more than 20 years ago as exotic pets.
Many escaped, or were dumped, and have bred rapidly in the warm climate of the island's south, invading neighbourhoods and ravaging farmers' crops.
After Wu finishes his shift at a breakfast eatery, he joins a group of hunters hired by the Pingtung County government, which pays up to NT$500 (US$15) per iguana.
"Sometimes we've been lucky and caught 300 iguanas in a day," Wu, 25, told AFP.
"Sometimes we were not so lucky and caught two, three or a dozen."
Carrying harpoon slingshots used for spearfishing and wearing rubber boots, the hunters crane their necks as they scan the thick forest for iguanas, which live in the canopy.
There are more misses than hits as the men fire their stainless steel darts at the prehistoric-looking creatures high up in the trees and shielded by leaves and branches.
AFP journalists watch as an iguana plunges several metres to the ground and runs for its life. Another is shot multiple times before it is pulled out of the tree still alive.
The men bind the legs of the captured iguanas to stop them escaping and leave them on the ground as they carry on hunting.
