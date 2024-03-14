Taiwan, China in joint search for two missing fishermen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Taiwan and China are carrying out a joint search-and-rescue mission for two missing crew members after a Chinese fishing boat capsized Thursday near an outlying Taiwanese island, killing two, Taipei's coast guard said.

The coast guard dispatched patrol vessels after it received a report around 6 am Thursday (2200 GMT Wednesday) that a fishing boat carrying six people had sunk 1.07 nautical miles southwest of Kinmen Islands' Dongding islet.

Two crew members were rescued while two others "showed no signs of life", Taiwan's coast guard said in a statement.